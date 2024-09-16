Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran electrify the stage with epic duet

Indian singing sensation Arijit Singh recently shared unforgettable moments from his London concert, where he performed alongside the international sensation, Ed Sheeran. The duo's collaboration left fans in awe as they delivered a powerful and electrifying performance.

Arijit took to Instagram to post a series of photos capturing the highlights of the night. He expressed his gratitude to the London audience for their incredible energy and thanked Ed Sheeran for creating such a perfect moment. "#london, thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love & Gratitude #arijitsinghlive Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment [sic]," he captioned the post.