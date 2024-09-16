Badshah and Sidhu Moosewala are among top 10 most followed global hip-hop artistes

Indian hip-hop is making significant strides on the global music stage, with Sidhu Moosewala and Badshah becoming the first Indian artistes to break into the top 10 of Spotify’s most followed global hip-hop artists list.

The late Sidhu Moosewala, whose untimely death in 2022 is still deeply felt by fans around the world, has achieved this honor posthumously. His placement in the top 5, alongside renowned international artistes, reflects the immense talent and dedicated following he amassed during his career.

Also making the top 10 is Badshah, a prominent figure in Indian rap and songwriting. His ongoing success and impact have established him as a leading force in the global hip-hop arena. Badshah’s entry into the top 10 highlights the increasing international recognition and respect for Indian hip-hop.

These Punjabi artistes now stand alongside a distinguished group of global stars such as Drake, Travis Scott, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Juice WRLD, and XXXTentacion, affirming their roles as trailblazers in Indian hip-hop and representatives of Indian pop culture on the world stage.