Badshah and Sidhu Moosewala are among top 10 most followed global hip-hop artistes

Indian hip-hop is making significant strides on the global music stage, with Sidhu Moosewala and Badshah becoming the first Indian artistes to break into the top 10 of Spotify’s most followed global hip-hop artists list.
The late Sidhu Moosewala, whose untimely death in 2022 is still deeply felt by fans around the world, has achieved this honor posthumously. His placement in the top 5, alongside renowned international artistes, reflects the immense talent and dedicated following he amassed during his career.
Also making the top 10 is Badshah, a prominent figure in Indian rap and songwriting. His ongoing success and impact have established him as a leading force in the global hip-hop arena. Badshah’s entry into the top 10 highlights the increasing international recognition and respect for Indian hip-hop.
These Punjabi artistes now stand alongside a distinguished group of global stars such as Drake, Travis Scott, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Juice WRLD, and XXXTentacion, affirming their roles as trailblazers in Indian hip-hop and representatives of Indian pop culture on the world stage.
Reflecting on this achievement, Badshah says, “It’s surreal to think that just a few years ago, Indian hip-hop was still emerging. Now, we’re alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. It’s bittersweet to celebrate this milestone without Sidhu paaji. His loss is profoundly felt by the hip-hop community. His legacy will always inspire us to push boundaries and represent our culture globally. We will continue to honor his memory and make him proud.”
Additionally, other Punjabi artists such as Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla have also made notable progress, securing the 15th and 38th spots respectively. Their presence in the top 50 highlights the growing international acclaim for Indian artists. As Indian hip-hop continues to gain traction, its global appeal is poised to expand further.
Moreover, Badshah remains a dominant force on the Indian music charts with his track Soulmate. Featured on his third studio album, Ek Tha Raja, the song has surpassed 100 million streams. With its heartfelt lyrics and engaging melody, Soulmate has resonated with audiences worldwide. The successful collaboration with renowned singer Arijit Singh has further contributed to its chart-topping success.
Commenting on this achievement, Badshah expressed his appreciation, stating, “I’m incredibly thankful for the fantastic response to Soulmate. Reaching this milestone is a dream realized, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my fans and Arijit dada. I’m excited to keep creating music that connects with people around the globe.”