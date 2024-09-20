The Yellow Diary is here with their latest tracks about love, memories and nostalgia

The Yellow Diary, a familiar name in India’s independent music scene is making a stop in Hyderabad on their Kahe Kahe Tour. The band has captured the hearts of many through their pop rock sound and emotional soundscape which allows the listeners to paint their visuals of their experiences and relatability with the music.

Their latest EP, Aqda, with three new songs, Kahe Kahe, Aqda and Chhadd Jaave, showcases the band’s evolution. Rajan Batra, the vocalist explains that Kahe Kahe is about the feeling you get when you’re in love, everything your partner says feels clear and meaningful. Their love makes their words always come through loud and clear. The song captures the emotions that overpower in moments of affection and how the world fades away, leaving only the connection between two people.

Aqda explores the nostalgia associated with memories of loved ones, “Aqda in Urdu means clues, and the song is about that. It’s about being in love and being reminded of somebody that you love through clues around you, through their fragrance on the pillow or the food you eat,” says Rajan. For the last song, he adds, “Chhadd Jaave is about those times when you feel stuck in life and want to move on but can’t because of your circumstances. It is an emotion so familiar and strong that we didn’t even need to discuss it while making the song.”

As they prepare for their upcoming show in Hyderabad, the band talks about how they have adjusted their set-list, aiming to deliver the best performance possible. They anticipate the same enthusiastic response from the Hyderabad audience, who have consistently shown up and sung along with passion.

As they tour, memorable experiences continue to shape their journey. They shared how, during the first performance of this tour in Delhi, the audience sang along to every song, creating an electrifying atmosphere. This connection with fans reinforces their belief that their music resonates deeply, making each performance a larger-than-life experience. The band members humorously noted that when Rajan appears speechless on stage, it’s not forgetfulness but rather an overwhelming sense of gratitude and connection with the audience.

The Yellow Diary came together in 2015 when Rajan and Himonshu Parikh met at a coffee shop. Initially, Rajan sought Himonshu’s help to produce a song he was working on. “During this collaboration, we discovered a unique chemistry, particularly when Rajan shared a song called Marz,” shares Himonshu, the keyboardist and producer of the band. The song felt close to heart, leading Rajan to propose forming a b a n d. Without hesitation, Himonshu agreed, and soon after, they invited Sahil Shah, the drummer, to join, marking the beginning of The Yellow Diary.

By 2016, the band had solidified with all five members rehearsing and creating music together. Over the years, the line-up evolved, with Vaibhav Pani leaving and Harshvadhan Gadhvi stepping in, adding a new dimension to their sound.

The name The Yellow Diary holds significant meaning for the band. “The colour yellow represents a broad range of meanings for us. It symbolises happiness but also encompasses a wide spectrum from dark to bright shades. The Yellow Diary represents our songs as different journal entries, capturing various emotions and experiences, similar to a diary’s diverse pages,” says Himonshu.

Tickets at Rs 799 onwards. September 22, 8 pm. At Anthm, Financial District.

Story by Anshula Dhulekar