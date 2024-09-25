AP Dhillon’s ‘After Midnight’ is a cinematic journey through heartbreak

Punjabi music star AP Dhillon has unveiled the eagerly awaited music video for his new Punjabi rock single, After Midnight, from his recently released EP, The Brownprint.

Filmed in a scenic rural village in Haryana, the video is rich with drama and explores the themes of heartbreak and yearning. Directed and edited by Dhillon himself, it tells the story of a humble shopkeeper—played by Dhillon—navigating the emotional fallout of a broken relationship. As he confronts feelings of betrayal and seeks closure, his former lover unexpectedly returns, hoping to reignite their romance. With striking visuals and a heartfelt storyline, After Midnight captures universal experiences of love, loss, and the quest for connection. The music video offers a rollercoaster of emotions that will resonate with many viewers.