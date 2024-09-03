AP Dhillon reassures fans after shooting incident outside his Canada house, says, ‘I’m safe. My people are safe’

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has reassured fans of his safety following reports of shots being fired outside his home in Vancouver. The incident has sparked concerns and prompted speculation about the motives behind the attack.

In a statement on Instagram, Dhillon confirmed that he and his family are safe and thanked his supporters for their concern and support. He urged everyone to spread love and positivity amidst the challenging situation.

“I’m safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything (folded hands emoji). Peace and love to all,” the Insane singer wrote.