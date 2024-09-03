AP Dhillon reassures fans after shooting incident outside his Canada house, says, ‘I’m safe. My people are safe’

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has reassured fans of his safety following reports of shots being fired outside his home in Vancouver. The incident has sparked concerns and prompted speculation about the motives behind the attack.
In a statement on Instagram, Dhillon confirmed that he and his family are safe and thanked his supporters for their concern and support. He urged everyone to spread love and positivity amidst the challenging situation.
“I’m safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything (folded hands emoji). Peace and love to all,” the Insane singer wrote.
According to reports, the shooting incident has been linked to jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara, who have claimed responsibility for the attack. The motive behind the shooting is believed to be related to Dhillon’s recent collaboration with actor Salman Khan on a music video.
Salman himself has faced threats from Lawrence and his gang in the past. In July, the actor named Lawrence and his brother Anmol Bishnoi in a chargesheet filed with Mumbai Police, accusing them of attempting to kill him and his family.
The shooting incident has highlighted the growing concerns about violence and threats faced by celebrities and public figures. It serves as a reminder of the dangers that can arise in the entertainment industry.