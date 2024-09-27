AP Dhillon announces his three-city India Tour

Acclaimed Punjabi artist AP Dhillon is set to make a highly anticipated return to India this year, announcing a tour in support of his latest EP, The Brownprint. This marks his second tour in the country, following a successful run in 2021 that saw sold-out shows.

The tour will visit three cities, beginning in Mumbai on December 7, with a debut performance in New Delhi on December 14, and concluding in Chandigarh on December 21. Dhillon will be joined on stage by his long-time collaborator, Shinda Kahlon.

“I’m incredibly excited to be coming back to India for my tour,” says AP Dhillon. “The support from my Indian fans has been amazing, and I can’t wait to reconnect and share the energy of The Brownprint live.”

The set-list is expected to include a mix of Dhillon’s classic hits and newer tracks, such as fan favourites like Brown Munde, Excuses, and songs from The Brownprint, including Bora Bora and Old Money.

This announcement follows Dhillon’s global deal with Republic Records and the release of The Brownprint, featuring collaborations with Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Atlanta rapper Gunna, Nigerian Afrobeats artist Ayra Starr, and Punjabi legend Jazzy B. This nine-track compilation showcases Dhillon’s versatility and commitment to pushing artistic boundaries while embracing musical diversity.

The AP Dhillon Brownprint India Tour is organised by White Fox India, known for bringing international artistes to the country.

This tour promises to be historic, featuring a unique 360-degree concert stage design that enhances audience engagement and fosters a more intimate connection with the artist. Unlike traditional setups, this innovative design allows fans to experience the concert from all angles.

Tickets priced between INR 1,999 and INR 19,999.

Tickets will be available online starting September 29, 2024, at 12 noon.