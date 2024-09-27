Catching up with Louiz Banks ahead of Mumbai Piano Day

A

⁠I am really happy to see the popularity of jazz growing steadily. Thanks to a whole lot of youngsters who are getting serious about jazz and are getting down to listening to the music, playing the music, and appreciating the amazing potential of jazz becoming a very popular style of music to listen to and enjoy. Jazz, as a serious music genre, is evolving endlessly. As a jazz musician, I fell in love with this music and have been playing it for the last 50 years. To me and many others, it is the greatest form and style of music discovered and conceived by man.