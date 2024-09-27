Catching up with Louiz Banks ahead of Mumbai Piano Day
Music enthusiasts should not miss the Mumbai Piano Day 2024 being held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai on September 28. The ‘Godfather of Indian Jazz’ Louiz Banks will also be performing at the event prior to which he spoke to Indulge about the performance, how the genre is evolving and much more.
Excerpts:
Could you tell us about your performance for the Mumbai Piano Day?
Over the years it has been a kind of tradition for me to play some piano material that will hopefully inspire the young piano participants in Mumbai Piano Day.
What can the audience expect?
The audience can expect to be amazed at the piano technique that will be displayed by these young pianists at Piano Day 2024.
How has Jazz, as a genre, evolved over the years
I am really happy to see the popularity of jazz growing steadily. Thanks to a whole lot of youngsters who are getting serious about jazz and are getting down to listening to the music, playing the music, and appreciating the amazing potential of jazz becoming a very popular style of music to listen to and enjoy. Jazz, as a serious music genre, is evolving endlessly. As a jazz musician, I fell in love with this music and have been playing it for the last 50 years. To me and many others, it is the greatest form and style of music discovered and conceived by man.
What new trends are you witnessing in the field of music?
Apart from Western classical music, folk music from all over the world and popular music which is a mix of everything under the sun and jazz in all its different colours. There is nothing new as such, except the growth of very talented and gifted musicians who are experimenting endlessly, surprising and delighting listeners all over the world, letting the river flow on and on.
What personal significance does Mumbai Piano Day hold for you?
Being a die-hard pianist and being part of the team that conceived and began Mumbai Piano Day led by my son Neil Banks, I am just the happiest man to see the popularity of Mumbai Piano Day growing year by year.
What keeps you inspired and motivated in music?
The endless joy that it brings to me listening to good and great music, discovering new talent ( there’s no end to them ) and sitting at the piano and writing new music. I thank God for the gift of music that he has given to mankind and me.
Any contemporary artists you follow and would want to collaborate with and why?
I love to listen to some of my all-time favourite artistes and discover new talent. Among the many artists that I love to listen to, I am eternally grateful to the great pianist Oscar Peterson for the inspiration to play jazz piano, my father for teaching me piano, and my mother for her endless love. I’d love to play with all the great artists that exist today but I am very happy to play with my all-time favourite drummer son Gino and bassist Sheldon DSilva, Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain but seriously I love to play with all good musicians, old and young, the list is endless.