Soulful music: Singer P Unnikrishnan on bringing fusion magic to the live audience

For any Tamil music lover, songs like Ennavale adi ennavale and Kaatre en vaasal are etched in their hearts. A big part of what makes these classics so unforgettable is the golden voice behind them— P Unnikrishnan.

With a discography spanning over 40,000 songs, Unnikrishnan’s voice has been consistently bringing a sense of calmness to the ears and soul since the ’90s. Unnikrishnan and his daughter Uthara Unnikrishnan are performing in Chennai this weekend to relive those songs.

This time in Chennai, the father-daughter is bringing a fusion of melodies, combining popular movie songs along with some of the Western ones. The Chennai audience can expect a mixed bag of fusions and mashups in the upcoming two-hour concert.

“The city is like my home ground and is| close to my heart. And it’s always special to perform here. However, along with that, you are also responsible to the Chennai audience, as you don’t want to disappoint them at any cost,” Unnikrishnan shares.

The father-daughter duo have been performing together for about three years now. He tells Indulge how stage performance are all a learning experience for Uthara. “It’s good to see her getting into the groove as well and experiencing singing on stage for an audience, which is a completely different ball game altogether.”

The duo have performed in front of different audiences across the world, including the US, Singapore, the UK, and the Middle East, which he says has given Uthara a lot of exposure, in terms of stage shows.

“As a performer, it’s not just about traveling and singing; many other factors influence how a performance goes on any given day. The audience may not understand the intricacies of what goes on in an artiste’s mind, including the pressures involved. So, all that is very good for her,” shares Unnikrishnan, adding that he often gives inputs to Uthara.

According to Unnikrishnan, exploring different genres is essential when catering to diverse audiences. “Everywhere you go, you’ll find different audiences, with film music being the most popular due to its broad appeal. In contrast, classical music tends to attract a niche audience. Classical music involves intricate elements and a complex grammar that requires years of exposure to truly appreciate. Therefore, when performing for a diverse audience that enjoys various genres, incorporating a bit of everything is the best approach,” he says.

September 29, 5.30 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chetpet.

apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @appurvaa_