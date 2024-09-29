Indian electronic music production duo Tech Panda and Kenzani, release their 21-track debut album

How did the collaborations on the album come into being? Where did the idea originate from?

Kenzani: The collaborations on the album are something we were most excited about. The song with Rekha Bharadwaj was just an ideation in the studio, the samples were taken from one of her interviews online. But her voice has such an effortless quality to hear that it worked like a charm and we didn’t need any retakes. We made our management listen to the track and they proposed the song to the singer herself and took the necessary approvals and got it ready for us to release. Other collabs on the album are young producers in the city whose sounds we admire and in some way remind us of when we started out. Artistes like Aaromal and Aarav are talented young guns and we feel they have a bright future ahead of them. We are lucky we got a chance to work together.