Megan Thee Stallion to begin her tour this summer

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is going on tour this summer. During an appearance on an American television show, the rapper confirmed that she’ll be hitting the road soon in support of her forthcoming third album, reports a media source.

“Oh, we’re having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Summer tour is going to be 2024, summertime,” she said. “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

The musician also spoke about her return to the spotlight after she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Lanez’s trial ended in December 2022 and he was sentenced in August 2023 to 10 years in prison. “It was really rough because for the past couple years, music just seemed so negative to me,” she said on the show.

She further mentioned, “I just wasn’t in a good space mentally after everything that had happened to me and it just all felt like, ‘I’m tired of this. I’m tired of fighting.’ But I had to tell myself, you know what, I don’t want to give up.”

