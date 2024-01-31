Ishaan Ghosh's latest single Euphoria blends tabla rhythms with cutting-edge techno music

Euphoria, the latest single by Ishaan Ghosh is a groundbreaking mixture of traditional tabla with cutting-edge techno music which takes the listener to a rather "euphoric" world.

Ishaan, who has skilfully played the solo portions alongside a set of sought-after tabla players like Pratik Singh, Sachin Pawgi, Rahul Bene, Pavan Sidam, Mahesh Raj Salunke and Aniruddha Pandit, is a front-ranking musician who has been trained under the guidance of his father Pandit Nayan Ghosh.

The rhythms of the tabla in Euphoria track effortlessly blend tradition and innovation creating a sonic tapestry for the listeners. Nakul Chugh’s techno arrangement has served as the pillar of the composition whereas the veteran engineer Kohinoor Mukherjee has mixed and mastered baselines, and hypnotic synths giving it an impetus to the performance.

Check out the track here:

Ishaan points out that Euphoria is not just a track, it’s an experience. Previously, he has performed in India as well as across other countries. All the performances have showered him with prestigious awards such as Baba Allauddin Khan Yuva Puraskar by the Govt. of Madhya Pradesh in 2012. In 2016, he was honoured with the Rising Star Award, followed by the Kalashree Samman Award in 2019.

Euphoria streaming on all major audio platforms.