Vipin Patwa collaborates with Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik for 'Laute Hain Ram'

Vipin Patwa along with legends Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik released a spiritual track titled Laute Hain Ram which is a heartfelt tribute to the historic Shri Ram Mandir and its consecration in Ayodhya that was scheduled for January 22. The track aims to connect with audiences on a deeper and more spiritual level.

Talking about his experience of collaborating with veterans like Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, Vipin shares, "Udit ji and Alka ji have always inspired me. And I feel blessed to work with veterans like them. This song was written by Ajay Gupta ji who is no more. My brother and I have tried to make his last poetry visible with pride."

Also Read: EQUALS, India’s first folk music docu-series to feature Grammy winner Ricky Kej, Warsi Brothers and more

"As the song is on Lord Ram, devotional feelings are there and also I felt the energy of this song is so pious and high that the entire team has worked so passionately. Which is like a true blessing of Lord Rama. I would like to thank everyone for being able to deliver this project in such a short time," he added.

Vipin is next gearing up for tracks titled Lal Rang 2 and Veer Sawarkar. He previously worked on films like Ajay Devgn starrer-Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn and The Girl On The Train starring Parineeti Chopra. He has also branched out as an independent artist with his song Naach Baby, featuring Sunny Leone.

Also Read: Alboe by the Beach, Kerala’s newest music festival features several Bengaluru bands