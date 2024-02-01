Tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh releases album 'Glorious India'

World-renowned composer and tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh’s recently released musical album Glorious India features classical musicians from north India and south India to showcase their talent through this unique project. One masterpiece in particular stands apart from the rest, the number titled Gokul. This track takes you through a harmonious journey.

Produced by Utsav Parekh, Gaurang Jalan, Mayank Jalan and Bickram Ghosh, the album is a cohesive combination of classical instruments that takes the listener on a journey they’ve never been on before. Artists like Rakesh Chaurasia on flute, Kumaresh Rajagopalan on violin, Rajhesh Vaidhya on electric, Veena and Pt.S.Sekhar on mridangam are brought to centre stage with each track. Their flawless talent at mastering their instruments but at the same time their ability to blend together to form one beautiful melody is truly a treat for the ears.



As the project aims for the Grammys next year, the audience is invited to be a part of this artistic celebration that always pushes their boundaries when it comes to their music. The artists invite you to join them as they take you through a voyage through the New Sound of Tradition, where innovation meets tradition starting with the masterpiece that is Gokul.

Also read: Megan Thee Stallion to begin her tour this summer