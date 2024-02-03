Miley Cyrus to perform ‘Flowers’ at Grammy Awards

Singer Miley Cyrus, who is up for six awards this time around at the Grammy Awards, is expected to perform her smash Flowers at the ceremony. The singer was in Los Angeles Friday afternoon to rehearse for the big show.

A source described the rehearsal as “blow-you-away good” and that Cyrus is in fine vocal form. It’s believed that the Grammy appearance will be the first time she has performed the tune on TV since its release in January 2023, according to a media source.

Flowers, an uptempo anthem of empowerment, is up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year honours. Miley’s Endless Summer Vacation, the album that delivered Flowers, is a contender for Album of the Year. She’s facing stiff competition in that category from Taylor Swift’s Midnights, among others.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker has racked up eight total career Grammy nominations since she shifted her focus from acting to music in the late 2000s. But she has yet to take home a gramophone trophy.

Flowers is also up for best pop solo performance while Endless Summer Vacation is nominated for best pop vocal album. Miley’s sixth nom came for best pop duo/vocal performance for Thousand Miles, her collaboration with Brandi Carlile.

The singer joins the list of Grammy telecast performers that includes SZA, Joni Mitchell, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs.

