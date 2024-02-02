Ahead of its 9th edition, we look back on five unforgettable acts at Vh1 Supersonic over the years

Vh1 Supersonic kicked off as an EDM fest, but its musical metamorphosis turned it into a wild mixtape of genres. We rewind the tape of past glory, reminiscing about the high-octane magic that Machine Gun Kelly, Marshmello, Anne Marie, Zedd, and Macklemore brought to the festival.



This year's edition promises to be bigger, better, and bursting with greater musical and cultural convergence. As we look forward to the musical revelry, we compile a list of 5 artists who have set the extravaganza's stage on fire over the years!



Anne Marie (2023)

With a blend of pop, R&B, and hip-hop, she is best known for her powerful vocals and bangers like Alarm, Ciao Adios, Friends and 2002 which all made it to the UK charts. In 2023, Anne Marie, took the game by storm when she took centre stage at Vh1 Supersonic, completely serenading the audience with her captivating blend of powerhouse vocals, sprinkled with a touch of glitter and a dash of sass. Beyond the stage, Anne Marie's magnetic personality illuminated the festival grounds, turning Vh1 Supersonic into a pop wonderland.





Machine Gun Kelly (2020)

MGK, rapper, singer, songwriter, unleashed a musical tornado on the fest's stage in 2020. Noted for his genre duality across alternative rock with hip hop, he brought a mix of raw energy and charismatic chaos, leaving the audience wondering if they had stumbled into a rock 'n' roll carnival. MGK's performance wasn't just a concert; it was as though he invited the audience into a world where every beat was a rebellion, and every lyric was a call to embrace the chaotic beauty of life.





Macklemore (2017)

Macklemore took centre stage in 2017, delivering a performance transcending rap boundaries. With his signature charisma and socially charged lyrics, the hip-hop sensation not only ignited the crowd but also sparked conversations that lingered long after the last note. Macklemore, the wordsmith provocateur, turned the stage into a hip-hop haven, leaving an impact beyond the beats.







Zedd (2015)

In 2015, Zedd set the festival's stage ablaze with his electrifying beats and mind-bending visuals. The Grammy-winning DJ and producer took the audience on a sonic rollercoaster, leaving them hooked to his melodic wizardry. Zedd, the sonic sorcerer, weaved a musical tapestry that had the crowd surrendering to the rhythm.







Marshmello (2019)

The enigmatic DJ and producer left an indelible mark on the fest's stage in 2019. His infectious energy, coupled with chart-topping hits turned the festival into a dance utopia, as fans were captivated by his magnetic performance. Marshmello's delivery that year turned the venue into a dance paradise, proving that behind the mask lies an unstoppable force of musical energy.





The 9th edition of Vh1 Supersonic is set to take place on the 16, 17, and 18 February, at Pune's Mahalakshmi Lawns.