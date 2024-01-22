Vh1 Supersonic is back with its 2024 line-up

India's most awaited multi-genre festival, Vh1 Supersonic is all set to make a grand comeback with a bigger and better event that promises to bring together the best of music, art, food and lifestyle, this time with a whopping 9x scale. The festival has been setting the bar high for years by offering an eclectic mix of over 10+ genres, which sets it apart from any other music festival in India. Presented by Budweiser Beats and Co-powered by Nexa, the festival will be held at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, from February 16 to 18, spread across five stages for an unforgettable experience.

The festival organisers have announced an exciting lineup featuring renowned artists from around the world. The list includes Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto, Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Bäumel, The Midnight, Arjun Vagale, Browncoat, Kohra, Taba Chake and The Yellow Diary. The Reggae Corner will be taken over by legendary performers such as 10,000 Lions, Bass Maya, Chromaderma, D2, Dr. Sel, Earl Gateshead, Ital Soup, Major C, NZ Selector, Rasta Yuga, Rudy Roots, and Sanyas-I.

Gaurav Mashruwala, Business Head, Viacom18 LIVE (Integrated Network Solutions) said, “Vh1 Supersonic has been at the forefront of bringing new experiences to India and curating a festival within a festival. True to our legacy, even this year it’s about more than just music and we are back with a bang to make the 9th edition as legendary as the experience. Right from international icons to indie stars, the stellar line-up is sure to give a worldly experience to the festival-goers. With the support of our esteemed partners, we are looking forward to an iconic celebration of music and culture combining multi-genre stages, experience zones, the best of fashion, lifestyle, F&B and art.”



Vh1 Supersonic 2024 will encompass five spectacular stages dedicated to multiple moods. The Main Stage will offer attendees the main headliners of the festival along with the best of Pop, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Indie Pop! Ardent live music fans can get their dose of their favourite artists at the NEXA Live Stage. The ultimate Techno and Dance music lovers can head directly to the Budx Spectrum Stage. The Reggae Corner will pack a musical punch in its dedicated space curated for Reggae enthusiasts.

Vh1 Supersonic is known as the festival within a festival. To make the experience more exciting, they will feature over 80 specially curated fashion brands and an art showcase at the Superflea. The art showcase will be curated by All You Can Street. In addition, there will be a range of food and beverage partners, flea areas, and art installations across the festival.

Festival curator Nikhil Chinapa said, “We’re back, as promised and this time we’re bringing Major Lazer, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto and a massive array of festival favourite artists from across the world. We’re opening our gates on the 16th of February to welcome back friends and fans for our 9th edition in 2024... and it’s going to be a massively memorable weekend. See you on the dance floor!"



Vh1 Supersonic 2024 Headliner, Major Lazer Soundsystem, said, “India is a special place to us, so we are thrilled to be back at Vh1 Supersonic this year with some amazing sets planned. With each tour that we do in India, it’s always exciting to connect with more and more people and watch our fan base grow.”

Headlining the edition, the crowd’s favourite, Major Lazer Soundsystem — the legendary global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums — returns to Vh1 Supersonic. Also making a much-awaited comeback while raising the BPM, is Swedish techno DJ & the king of modern techno music, Adam Beyer. Keeping up with the iconic league of Indian rappers who became a rage overnight with his hits like Maan Meri Jaan, OOPS, King, is making his debut at Vh1 Supersonic! Adding to the buzz is world-renowned Yotto, aka Otto Yliperttula, a Finnish DJ with a deep house techno sound who’s garnered a fan following that spans all borderlines!

Other debut artistes at Vh1 Supersonic who have been known to create heart-thumping sets across the world, are Denis Horvat, Hamdi and Patrice Bäumel — the master of melodic techno, who are all going to be contributing their unique flair to the Sonic stage. For the first time in India, The Midnight — an American synth-wave band, known for their soulful R&B music is definitely going to be the act you just cannot miss.

Apart from these star-studded international acts, are the stellar Indian acts who have not only earned an international presence as the pioneers of live acts in India but have been a driving force in putting India on the worldwide music map: Arjun Vagale, The Yellow Diary, Taba Chake, Kohra, Browncoat and many more to be revealed in the coming weeks.

