As Chennai braces for the return of the One People Festival, founder Prashanth Amir reveals more

With the festive season taking a back seat and the relentless summer heat setting in, the masses crave moments to let their hair down. What about some music by the beach; a flea market to shop handcrafted items; and a whole lot of good food? Sounds like an engaging weekend, right?



At the One People Festival (OPF) you can unravel the convergence of all things art, culture, music, wellness and more. Having debuted in 2018, the city fest has evolved into something bigger and better.



It’s a new season

This year, the focus is on creating awareness about sustainable movements and global warming, as founder and DJ Prashanth Amir points out. He says, “OPF unites people in a spirit of celebration and unity, fostering cross-cultural understanding. We are happy to bring all art, crafts, and lifestyles under one roof.”



Also Read: KISS Theatre Festival is back with its second edition and it’s become bigger and better



A noteworthy method they’re adopting to ensure an eco-friendly atmosphere is “not using any plastic.” Further, adding to this year’s schedule is an event called One Talk. This initiative is taken to amplify the discussion and raise awareness on all the themes that come under the ambit of the festival. The two-day festival also highlights the importance of wellness by organising yoga and fitness-related activities.



If you’re tired of too many humans around you, you can always choose to visit the dog shelters arranged this year to engage with furry friends, as you listen to the sounds of waves crashing and upbeat music playing against the backdrop.



All about the tunes

The 2024 edition of OPF is also largely about promoting homegrown talent. With more than 100 acts from the city performing, OPF has become a platform for many talented musicians to put their best beats and rhythms forward. Prashanth also informs us that for artistes in and around Chennai, this year there will be seven stages planned across the venue! To woo the crowd to these performances, the flea markets are strategically located nearby. With pavilions in the flea market filled with handmade items and antique artefacts on offer by Poompuhar and Auroville, your search for culture and heritage-rich products finally ends here. Additionally, a lot of home businesses that are in dire need of recognition are also setting up shops with some even being provided with a free stall by the organisers.



Also Read: This Japanese festival in town is lit, quite literally



Add to this, the wholesome traditional options for food this year, and OPF is all set to make your weekend a memorable one!



Rs. 999 onwards.

Tickets available online.

On February 10 & 11. 10 am onwards.

At Chariot Resort and Hotels, Mahabalipuram.