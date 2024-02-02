Gadgets of the week: Wahoo Kickr Run, Searider Searacer and more

Wahoo Kickr Run

The Kickr Run is a revolutionary rethink of traditional treadmills. It provides you with a natural and super responsive surface to run or walk on, along with the ability to adjust the speed according to your stride and hands-free. So you can change your pace without having to manually change the controls. Kick Run is designed for serious runners with goals and comes with Wi-Fi, BT, and direct connectivity. INR 4.16 lakh. wahoofitness.com

Code-41 Moon Inception





The Moon INCEPTION is based on the C41-MP, a modified Swiss automatic movement that is COSC-certified for extreme precision. The case is made of 316L stainless steel, and the glass is domed sapphire with a front and back AR coating. The eye-catching display also shows the current phase of the moon, along with time and date. INR 2.78 lakh. shop.code41.com



Louis Vuitton - LV Nanogram Speaker

Louis Vuitton has a new speaker that is portable and fashionable. Reminiscent of its iconic Toupie bag, the Nanogram speaker is available in three variations. With top-notch audio and a long battery life, this is haute fashion and tech blending at its finest. INR 1.85 lakh. louisvuitton.com



Searider Searacer

The Searacer is an electric water racer that lets you ride at speeds up to an insane 77 km/h for up to almost an hour. The racer ensures precise handling and peak performance with removable battery options and multiple colourways. INR 25 lakh. searider.com

Sonus Faber Omnia

Sonus Faber (not to be confused with Sonos) has launched its new Omnia, which provides an unmatched 490 W of sonic power via a four-way stereo system integrated into a single speaker with DSP on board. Seven individual speakers combine to elevate your listening experience to unseen levels with 360-degree immersive sound. Omnia’s tactilely illuminated wooden top panel allows for setting controls, while the speaker offers maximum connectivity via BT, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, HDMI, Analog, and Ethernet, as well as Wi-Fi. INR 2.31 lakh. sonusfaber.com

Gadget review -

Litmus Travel Garment Steamer





If, like me, you need your clothes to always look crisp, sharp, and non-wrinkled, Litmus has an excellent and affordable garment steamer that you can take with you on the go. I’ve been using the Ultra-Portable Garment Steamer on my weekend and inter-city trips over the last 4 weeks and find it has become an essential part of my kit. The light-weight steamer comes with a sturdy power cord and preheats in less than a minute. I tried it on different clothing, including linen shirts and ruffled jeans, as well as silk and rayon material, and found the results overall very good. It takes about 2–3 minutes to get a shirt into a wrinkle-free, wearable state, and a bit longer for curtains and bedsheets. It can also be used to soften and sterilise garments. I find this device much more non-invasive than traditional irons and also fabric-friendly. `2790* litmusconnect.com

Rapz Pods Play





The Rapz Pods Play are a super-economic pair of earbuds if you’re on a tight budget. I tried them out for a week and found they worked well for calls with relatively clear sound. Audio is a mixed bag, so if you’re looking for basic media consumption, the Pods Play are fine. Battery life is decent, and the TWS charges via USB-C relatively quickly. If you’re a student on a budget or just looking for a basic TWS that works well, Pods Play is a good option. INR 599. rapz.in.