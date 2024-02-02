100 elephants on their way to Bengaluru, witness 'Coexistence: The Great Elephant Migration' in the city 

Behold! Have you heard about the gigantic spectrum that Lalbagh Bengaluru is all set to showcase? Over a hundred lantana elephants are on their way to a majestic journey through Bengaluru’s iconic Lalbagh, captivating the city for a month, starting February 03.

Imagine the sight of hundreds of mega-life-size herds of sculptured elephants inspired by real wild elephants in the Nilgiri hills. Indeed a sight to see amidst the hustle and bustle of city life, isn’t it?

As per reports, these elephants have travelled across the globe and are now headed to Namma Bengaluru. Sculpted by tribesmen from communities like the Soliga, who are at the forefront of tackling the menace of lantana, which is an invasive plant species that is taking over Indian forests, proving harmful to Indian wildlife and plants.

The purpose is to remove the harmful weeds from the forest and therefore provide livelihood and epitomize coexistence. Small herds of lantana elephants will also be passing through tech parks, government offices, metro stations and various green spaces across the city. Sources suggest that these elephants are modelled on actual tuskers.

The migration of the lantana elephants will exponentiate on the current perspectives around coexistence and ways to deal with invasive species, like lantana camara in this case. Come and be bewildered by the great sight of Lantana Elephants marching with a purpose.

On till March 03 in Bengaluru.

