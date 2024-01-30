India’s first Sneaker and Street festival to exhibit the world’s iconic sneaker brands

Soledition, India’s first street and sneaker festival, makes a comeback for a spectacular second edition. The festival will bring together sneakerheads, skateboarders, basketball players, gamers, musicians, dancers, rappers, graffiti artists and like-minded street and sneaker culture enthusiasts in one place.

Building on the success of the inaugural event, Soledition is gearing up to create an even more immersive experience, offering attendees a unique opportunity to delve into the vibrant tapestry of street and sneaker culture. The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium will transform into a heaven for sneaker enthusiasts and streetwear aficionados alike.

Speaking about the festival, Siddharth Pal, the curator & Founder of Soledition said, “Inspired from the b-boying and sporting trends of the early 70s and late 80s, the sneakerhead culture gradually took over the world. Over the years, sneakers have evolved to become more than just a comfortable footwear option. There is a deeper meaning associated with them. They reflect individuality, and creativity, and have become a canvas for self-expression.”

Soledition will exhibit some of the world’s iconic sneaker brands and Indian labels, providing an opportunity for sneakerheads to explore and celebrate their shared love for fashionable kicks. It is an ideal space for shoe aficionados to buy sneakers and a platform for collectors to showcase their exquisite collections. For the art enthusiasts, there is a DIY zone for sneaker customisation.

He added, “Soledition is an effort to collaborate with street and sneaker enthusiasts, where they showcase their shared love for the rising street and sneaker culture. It is a platform where like-minded people come together to exchange ideas and immerse themselves. The first edition of the street and sneaker festival was a huge success, so this time, we have returned with more elements and activities to engage the community. We expect enthusiastic participation this time as well.”

In the graffiti zone, individuals can engage in the innovative graffiti workshop and immerse themselves in the magnificence of some of the selected creations of renowned Indian graffiti artists. Indian electronic music producer Nucleya and Victor Ruiz, a Brazilian-born artist who has made his mark as a talented DJ and techno music producer will perform at the festival.

There are activities curated for DJs, beatboxers, and freestylers to showcase their talent. Additionally, a special performance has been organised on both days of the festival to entertain the visitors.

At Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, on February 24 and 25, 2024.

