Label crash.club by CKC gets an upbeat Gen Z anthem, Wake Up by Bengaluru-based artiste Mad Mic

It was in 2023 when C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers launched crash.club, fast-fashion silver jewellery designed to embrace the Gen Z ethos. Cut to January 2024 when they hit it out of the ballpark and launched a rap track to resonate with the discerning generation of young buyers. The design-led track, titled Wake Up, in collaboration with up-and-coming artiste Mad Mic reflects the diversity of Gen Z and the visual elements advocate authenticity and individuality whilst fostering a sense of community at the same time.

All these subjects, notably important to the new generation, are taken to the forefront with the lyrics. Minutes into the video, you find yourself navigating the ups and downs of the lives of the models who are flaunting some of the best-selling pieces by crash.club, reflecting the undertones of self-worth that this generation associates with accessorising. Speaking about this fusion between fast fashion and music, executive director of CKC Group, Chaitanya V Cotha tells us that he wanted the track to portray themes that feel genuine to the new generation and leaving Mad Mic to the task was a strategic choice.

“Everyone does the same mundane thing to further their brand. When we launched crash.club, we did it for the younger audience and that allowed us to break the barriers. Instead of doing a photoshoot or an ad on TV, we thought, why don’t we figure out an anthem that represents emotions that Gen Z is feeling,” he explains.

“After the first meeting, I knew Chaitanya needed a banger. He wanted something that would speak about motivation, about feeling overwhelmed and we tried samples that would evoke that kind of emotion. I looked at my life for inspiration. How I am trying to get out of the rut and get to the grind. We then infused elements of the brand crash.club with the beats, the lyrics and created an overarching story suited for the younger generation,” the city-based artiste adds.

With the beat, lyrics and other musical elements in place, Chaitanya tells us that the last task on the list was to keep the pieces by crash.club front and centre. “You will see everyday jewellery pieces in the video, ones that transition from AM to PM. Think of it this way, you wake up, get ready to work and that’s when you wear simple jewellery like earrings and chains and as you progress in the day, meet your friends or go out at night, you move to rings and necklaces,” he concludes.

790 onwards. Wake Up is streaming on all major audio platforms.

