Lewis to wear Scuderia Ferrari overalls in 2025

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will part ways at the end of the 2024 season, as the Brit has activated a release option in the contract that was announced last year.

The seven-time world champion has decided to end his partnership with Mercedes, which began in 2013. Driving for the Silver Arrows, Hamilton won the world championship six times, while he had won one earlier in 2008 with McLaren.

The 39-year-old said moving on from Mercedes, with whom he has been associated since he was 13, was "one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make."

The move might not come as a shock to many, for the Brackley squad has struggled to produce a car that can hold a candle to the mighty Red Bull that has enabled Max Verstappen to win three consecutive world titles.

Having been winless for the past two seasons, Hamilton will try his luck with Ferrari, a team that seemingly has a better package than Mercedes as things stand.

Charles Leclerc will be Hamilton's teammate at Ferrari and Carlos Sainz will move out of Team Red at the end of this season. Where he will go is currently unclear.

An official statement released by Carlos Sainz, said, "Following today's news, Scuderia Ferrari and myself will part ways at the end of 2024. We still have a long season ahead of us and, like always, I will give my absolute best for the team and for the Tifosi all around the world. News about my future will be announced in due course."