Formula E announces cancellation of 2024 Hyderabad E-Prix

Formula E has announced an update to its 2024 calendar. The 10th season of the Formula E championship will now not include the Hyderabad E-Prix that was scheduled for February 10, 2024.

According to a press release from Formula E, the cancellation was made following a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), under the control of the Government of Telangana, not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on October 30, 2023.

The release added that "Formula E Operations (FEO) has been left with no choice other than to formally give notice to MAUD that it is in breach of contract. FEO is considering its position and what steps it may take under the Host City Agreement and applicable laws. All of FEO’s rights in that regard are reserved."

The Hyderabad E-Prix would have been the only FIA World Championship event in India this year. The inaugural event was conducted in 2023 and, according to Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, "... delivered almost $84 million in positive economic impact to the region."

While Hyderabad might be out of the picture, the other host cities that have been confirmed include Berlin, London, Monaco, Shanghai, and Tokyo. The season begins next on January 13 with the Hankook Mexico City E-Prix.

