Here are 4 hotspots to enjoy gluten-free dishes in Mumbai 

On this Gluten-free Day, forget about boring diets and indulge in a delicious food journey across some of Mumbai's best eateries. The Art Lab Patisserie & Bakery, The BlueBop Cafe, The Pantry - Goodness Delivered and Cray Craft are offering a variety of gluten-free dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds.

A gluten-free diet involves avoiding any foods that contain gluten, a protein present in wheat and other grains. This means consuming only whole foods that are free from gluten, like fruits, vegetables, meat and eggs. Additionally, one can also choose to consume processed gluten-free foods such as gluten-free bread or pasta.

The BlueBop Cafe

Sugar-free Vegan Dark Chocolate Tart

Gluten-free Pizza anyone? This pizza place offers delicious gluten-free pizzas that are full of flavour. You can enjoy crispy crusts and a variety of toppings without worrying about gluten. They also offer gluten-free buns for burgers and sandwiches. And if you're looking for a guilt-free dessert, try their Vegan Gluten-Free and Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Tart. It's a creamy and rich treat that won't make you feel bad about indulging.



The Art Lab Patisserie & Bakery

Papillon and Nutter Biggies

At Art Lab, you can find gluten-free desserts that look and taste like works of art. Try the Fromage — a gluten-free crumbly base topped with lemon curd and blueberry compote. Or indulge in the Vegan and Gluten-Free Black Forest cake — a delicious combination of tart cherries, vanilla, and decadent chocolate. And if you're a fan of cookies, you'll love the Biggie cookies, especially the Hazelnut Dream filled with roasted hazelnuts, hazelnut praline and vegan dark chocolate.

The Pantry - Goodness Delivered

Gluten-free Cheesecake

Indulge your sweet cravings at The Pantry, where gluten-free treats are just as delicious as their regular counterparts. You won't be able to resist the Gluten-Free Strawberry Cheesecake—a nutty, tangy, and creamy masterpiece that will make your taste buds dance with joy. For those who are gluten-intolerant, the Signature Flourless Chocolate Cake is a must-try. For Keto followers, they have the Keto Brownie—a chewy, dense and fudgy brownie that is gluten-free, sugar-free and guilt-free too.

Cray Craft

Scarlett Indulgence and Coco Choco Oasis

Get ready for an amazing experience with Cray Craft's vegan dessert circus. You will love to taste the Scarlet Indulgence, a beautiful combination of pears and spiced red wine, served on top of shortbread crumble and velvety vanilla bean ice cream. You can also enjoy the Coco Choco Oasis — a vegan dessert that celebrates the flavors of coconut and luxurious chocolate. If you're looking for something fruity, then Make A Wish is the perfect dessert for you. It's a fusion of passion fruit and lemon that will leave you singing hallelujah with every bite. And for a magical experience, try the Kaapi Elixir, which is a secret potion of filter coffee pannacotta, vanilla bean mousse and espresso syrup that will awaken your taste buds and make you crave more.

