Cosy Box opens its second outpost in Mumbai

After a successful launch in Delhi, Cosy Box, the official food partner of the Cannes Film Festival, is set to roll down the red carpet for fellow Mumbaikars.

Cosy Box is a restaurant located in Lodha World Tower, Lower Parel. It spans over 10,000 square feet and offers a unique dining experience. The restaurant is the brainchild of Aashish Begwani, a seasoned restaurateur and entrepreneur. He aims to create an ambience where every visit unfolds as a gastronomic journey, allowing patrons to relish extraordinary moments.

The decor of Cosy Box Mumbai is a blend of glam, glitz, and all things wow. The ambience is designed to create an atmosphere where every corner tells a story and every detail reflects the cinematic theme. Glossy marble and rose archways create pockets of intrigue inside, while chrome accents and plush seating set the tone for an evening of revelry. The spacious, modern bar offers a grand menu while you wait for your table.

Within the enchanting realm of Cosy Box Mumbai, discover exclusive spaces that are a destination in themselves. The Cosy Pavilion offers an intimate setting for meetings, conversations, fashion and art pop-ups, and creative talks. The Cosy Terrace can accommodate up to two hundred guests with seasonal decor, picturesque sunsets, high-tea delights, and lively evenings with music and cocktails.

The menu encompasses a variety of cuisines, including Mediterranean, European, Oriental, and Modern Indian. From bite-sized servings of seafood and seasonal vegetables grilled live on Japanese open-fire robata grills to the Turkish flammable trolley that turns dining into a spectacular event, Cosy Box is set to redefine the city's culinary landscape. Indulge your palate further with the soup and salad selection, where the best of Italian and Asian flavours come together.

As the day transitions into night, the restobar comes alive with its signature cocktails. The mixologists have crafted an experience that's a party in every glass. From daytime sippers like the "Nobody Knows" to the evening favourites like the On Your Knees and Showstopper, the bar menu is a journey through flavours and creativity.

