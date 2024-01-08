Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor reveals she had a crush on Shashi Kapoor 

Drop all your plans this week because the ever-iconic duo Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor are set to grace the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. Not only are they ready to walk you through their sought-after careers, but they will also spill some tea on past crushes and more!

In a teaser dropped by Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8 team, we see Neetu Kapoor admitting to having a crush on uncle Shashi Kapoor. Karan Johar in his true fashion, fired some controversial questions at the duo and they fired back with even more sharp answers.

The conversation as usual came to their love life, where Karan asked Neetu about “one Bollywood heartthrob from your time, who was your secret crush?" Neetu Kapoor quickly answered with “Shashi Kapoor”. Shock filled Karan’s face as he took in that information. He then asked her if she was really crushing on her uncle and she very knowingly replied with a “Yeah!”

In the teaser, the duo can be seen having a gala. Another fun moment we caught a glimpse of was when Karan asked Zeenat Aman “Someone sent you a box in a box and said ‘Zeeny, the ball is in your court’. Can you reveal the name of the person who sent you that box?” Zeenat pointed at Neetu and said “Part of their family” to which Neetu Kapoor laughed loudly.

The duo were seen twinning with their ensembles. Neetu wore a classic black pantsuit with a white blouse whereas Zeenat Aman made it shine with a long black coat with silver details and a black blouse. The 12th episode of Koffee With Karan, featuring the two veteran actresses, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on January 11.

