KWK 8: Khushi Kapoor opens up about dating Vedang Raina, Janhvi Kapoor shares advice about working with Ananya Panday

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are set to grace the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, bringing a wave of charm and revelations. Host Karan Johar shared a sneak peek on Instagram, where Khushi expressed her confidence about appearing on the show. Janhvi recalled an incident where Navya Nanda advised her not to go on the show, but she embraced the challenge.

In a playful segment, Karan quizzed Khushi about Janhvi’s past relationships, prompting laughter and camaraderie between the sisters. Subsequently, Karan inquired about Khushi’s relationship with Vedang Raina, to which she humorously drew a parallel to a scene from Om Shanti Om, stating, “You know that moment when people say ‘Om and I are just good friends.’”

As the banter continued, Karan asked Khushi to propose a title for a reality show about their family. Khushi humorously suggested ‘Walmart Kardashians,’ leaving Janhvi and Karan amused. When Karan questioned Janhvi about advising Khushi on working with Ananya Panday, Janhvi cheekily responded, “Just make sure you don't end up liking the same guys,” leading to more laughter.

Karan shared the entertaining clip on Instagram, announcing the Kapoor sisters' appearance on Koffee With Karan season 8. The episode promises to kickstart the new year with their infectious energy.

Janhvi, who will feature in the sports drama Mr and Mrs Maahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, is set to share her insights on the show. Additionally, Khushi, who made her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, will bring her wit and charm to the chat.

