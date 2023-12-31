Khushi Kapoor radiates boss babe energy in a stylish oversized pantsuit

Khushi Kapoor effortlessly nails any look, from chic pantsuits to red carpet-worthy gowns. Following in the footsteps of her sister Janhvi Kapoor, the Archies star consistently hits fashion bullseyes with her Gen-Z styling and captivating looks that steal the limelight wherever she goes. Khushi’s social media presence is strong, showcasing her aesthetic feed filled with fashion-forward looks, serving as a treasure trove of style inspiration for her followers.

In her latest appearance, Khushi once again embraced the boss babe vibe, rocking a stylish oversized pantsuit that adds another feather to her fashionable cap. Treating her fans to a weekend delight, Khushi shared a series of glamorous pictures on Instagram, accompanied by an arrow and white heart emoticon as the caption. The post quickly went viral, garnering likes and comments from adoring followers. Her B-town bestie Orry couldn't help but comment, “Beep (heart emoji),” and her Archies co-star Vedang Raina dropped several heart-eye emojis.

Khushi’s outfit featured a beige oversized blazer with a double collar, power shoulders, baggy sleeves, and a vertical lining structure. Underneath, she donned a white crop top that accentuated her figure, perfectly complementing the oversized aesthetic. The ensemble was completed with matching oversized trousers. For accessories, Khushi kept it chic with gold hoop earrings, silver stacked rings on her fingers, a simple bracelet, a brown handbag on her shoulder, and a pair of shiny black boots.

Her makeup look was equally captivating, featuring brown eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened brows, contoured cheeks, luminous bronzer, and a glossy berry lipstick. She left her lush, blow-dried locks open with a side part, cascading beautifully down her shoulders, perfectly complementing her overall look.

Khushi continues to set fashion trends with her impeccable style, leaving a trail of admirers enchanted by her sartorial choices.