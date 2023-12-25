Nora Fatehi dazzles in an INR 138,000 ethereal ivory sari by Seema Gujral, elevating wedding season fashion 

Nora Fatehi never fails to leave us awe-struck with her style, be it the elegance of a sari or the chicness of a jumpsuit. Renowned for her bold and experimental fashion choices, Nora effortlessly adds her unique touch to every ensemble, transforming it into a glamorous spectacle. Her Instagram feed, a visual feast of fashion-forward looks, serves as a treasure trove of style inspiration for her legion of fans. As the wedding season approaches, Nora's ethnic avatars are an impeccable guide for your wardrobe, radiating grace and trendiness.

In a delightful weekend surprise for her followers, Nora graced Instagram with a series of captivating pictures, showcasing her adorned in a stunning white sari, accompanied by whimsical emoticons as captions. The ethereal sari, in a captivating ivory hue, was crafted from sumptuous net fabric embellished with intricate three-dimensional floral embroidery, exuding an aura of grace. Nora complemented this with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline, sequined embellishments, and pearl tassels.

This gorgeous creation hails from the fashion house Seema Gujral, and if you’re eyeing Nora’s ensemble for your own collection, be prepared to invest a hefty sum of INR1,38,000. Styled by the talented Aastha Sharma, Nora elevated her look with a diamond choker necklace and statement earrings. Hairstylist Shalini Sharma worked her magic, crafting Nora’s locks into soft curls, gracefully cascading down the centre.

Under the skilled hands of makeup artist Reshmaa Merchant, Nora underwent a transformation, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, luminous highlighter, rosy cheeks, and light pink lipstick. Nora Fatehi, once again, emerges as a vision of beauty and style, captivating hearts with her timeless elegance and fashion-forward choices.

