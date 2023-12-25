Arbaaz ties the knot with Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, shares official pics

Arbaaz Khan delighted his fans by sharing the official pictures of his wedding on Instagram. The actor-filmmaker tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan in a private nikah ceremony held at sister Arpita Khan’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The event was an intimate affair, attended by close family members and some friends from the industry.

For the nikah, Arbaaz wore a stylish floral bandhgala paired with beige trousers, while the bride looked radiant in a lightweight peach lehenga. Arbaaz took to Instagram to share two pictures from the celebration with Sshura, expressing, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

Arbaaz Khan Wedding Photos:

Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan, from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora, looked dapper in a black suit for the wedding. Family members, including parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, Helen, brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan with their sons Nirvaan and Yohan, and sister Alvira Khan, were spotted arriving at Arpita’s residence ahead of the ceremony.

Celebrities like Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani, Riddhima Pandit, and Ritesh Deshmukh with wife Genelia Deshmukh joined the celebrations. Singer Harshdeep Kaur added musical charm to the ceremony and shared pictures with the newlyweds on Instagram. She conveyed her congratulations to Arbaaz and Sshura, expressing love and warm wishes for their journey together.

Reports suggest that Arbaaz and Sshura crossed paths while working on their latest film, Patna Shukla, featuring Raveena in the lead role. Raveena, one of the first well-wishers, congratulated the couple and shared a dance video with Arbaaz on the sets of the film. In her post, she joyfully wrote, “Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai (the party has just begun)!!!! Mrs. and Mr. Shurra Arbaaz Khan!”

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika, and they officially divorced in 2017 after separating in 2016. Arbaaz also had a relationship with Giorgia Andriani before they eventually parted ways.