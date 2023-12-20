Salman Khan assists mother Salma to get downstairs at Sohail Khan’s birthday celebrations, asks paparazzi to maintain distance  

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan shared a heartwarming family moment as he joined the celebration of brother Sohail Khan’s birthday on Tuesday. The entire Khan clan, including father Salim Khan, stepmother Helen, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, sister Arpita with husband Ayush Sharma and their adorable kids, gathered for a joyous evening. The star-studded bash also welcomed guests like Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Vatsal Sheth, and Ishita Dutta, adding glitz to the celebration.

In a touching display of affection, Salman was spotted assisting his mother, Salma Khan, down the stairs after the lively party. Dressed in a simple black ensemble, Salman ensured his mother’s comfort, guiding her to her car with care. However, the actor’s protective instincts kicked in when paparazzi crowded around Salma Khan’s car, prompting Salman to request them to maintain a respectful distance.

The Khan family, known for its close-knit bonds, recently celebrated Salma Khan’s 81st birthday, marked by a heartwarming cake-cutting ceremony. The video captured moments of joy, with Helen and family members joining in to sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song.

Salman, fresh from the success of his Diwali release Tiger 3, took time to share a candid picture with his father Salim Khan on his birthday last month, expressing his affection with the caption ‘Happy Birthday My Tiger.’ The film, a blockbuster hit featuring Salman and Katrina Kaif, garnered a worldwide gross collection of INR 466.33 crore.

In addition to his cinematic endeavours, Salman has been actively promoting his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, who recently made her debut in the film Farrey. The movie marks the beginning of a promising career for Alizeh, the daughter of Salman's sister Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri.