Shahid Kapoor drives luxury to a new level as he buys a Mercedes Maybach worth INR 3.5 Crores

In frame: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with the new car

Shahid Kapoor recently added a touch of opulence to his car collection by acquiring a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, valued at a whopping INR 3.5 crore. The official Instagram page of Mercedes Maybach India shared a delightful snapshot of Shahid and his wife, Mira Rajput, during the key handover.

In the photo, Shahid, donned a casual white tee and trousers, stood beside Mira, who sported a stylish grey tee with a black heart design and pink trousers. With untied hair, Mira exuded effortless charm alongside Shahid, who held a sizable basket containing the keys to their luxurious new car.

Mercedes Maybach India’s Instagram caption celebrated the acquisition, stating, “The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 joins @shahidkapoor's garage, not just as a magnificent addition but as a reflection of his evolving luxury story.”

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is a beacon of opulence, roaring with luxury and complementing Shahid’s taste for refined vehicles. Among Bollywood stars, the affinity for Mercedes extends beyond Shahid, with actors like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Neetu Kapoor also having cars from the prestigious brand.

On the work front, Shahid, known for his versatile roles, graced the screen this year with the web series Farzi and the film Bloody Daddy. His upcoming projects include Deva, scheduled for release on October 11, 2024, alongside Pooja Hegde. Additionally, a yet-to-be-titled film with Kriti Sanon is set to hit theatres on February 9, 2024, promising a unique cinematic experience, as teased by the intriguing first look featuring the duo on a beach-bound bike.