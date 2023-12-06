Salman Khan lights up KIFF’s inauguration ceremony, grooves with Mamata Banerjee

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan graced the inauguration ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), sharing the stage with known names such as Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sourav Ganguly, and West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The star-studded affair saw Mamata leading Salman and fellow actors to the stage for the formal commencement of the festival. Together, they illuminated the stage by lighting the ceremonial lamp and offering folded hands, with Salman receiving a salaam from the platform.

#SalmanKhan kicks off Kolkata's film extravaganza, and the energy is electric pic.twitter.com/S9AK9LSy4r — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) December 5, 2023

Dressed impeccably in an all-black ensemble, Salman exuded charm throughout the event. All the celebrities present were honoured with commemorative trophies during the ceremony. Bengali actor Dev Adhikari felicitated Salman, extending a warm welcome.

In a delightful surprise, Mamata joined Salman and others on stage, showcasing her dance moves. Videos captured the CM grooving alongside Salman, Mahesh, Anil, Sonakshi, and Shatrughan, with Sourav Ganguly seen enthusiastically clapping by their side.

#SalmanKhan dances with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Mahesh Bhatt at Kolkata International Film Festival pic.twitter.com/fN2PKE22wM — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) December 5, 2023

Adding a personal touch, Mamata sang Rabindranath Tagore’s Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol at the event, further elevating the cultural spirit. Expressing his excitement, Sourav said, “Welcome to Kolkata, my favorite Mr Salman Khan. It's a coincidence that I have met him for the first time here in person. In all these years, this is the first time I have met him in person, and I said that when I saw him down that it's unfortunate that we never met before.”

The KIFF, commencing on Tuesday, is slated to continue its cinematic celebration until December 12. The grand inauguration unfolded at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Upon his arrival at the Kolkata airport, Salman received a warm welcome from singer and politician Babul Supriyo.

Last year’s inaugural ceremony featured Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, director Mahesh Bhatt, and Rani Mukerji. This year, Sourav stepped in as the West Bengal brand ambassador, succeeding Shah Rukh.