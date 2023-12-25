Salman Khan grooves to his popular tracks at Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan’s wedding

On Sunday, Arbaaz Khan embraced marital bliss for the second time as he tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan. The intimate nikaah ceremony unfolded at the welcoming abode of his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, drawing in the warmth of family and close friends.

The celebration was graced by the charismatic presence of Arbaaz’s superstar brother, Salman Khan. Dressed in a lavender-blue Pathani suit, Salman showcased his moves to the tunes of Tere Mast Mast Do Nain and Jagg Ghumeya, melodiously rendered by Harshdeep Kaur. The video captures Salman’s effortless grooving, surrounded by Arbaaz’s son, Arhaan, Sshura, sister Alvira Khan, and other loved ones.

Adding a musical touch to the festivities, another video featured Arbaaz serenading a heartfelt tune alongside his son Arhaan. Clad in a cream floral jacket, Arbaaz exuded charm, while Arhaan sported a dashing all-black suit. Sshura applauded the father-son duo as they immersed themselves in the joy of song.

Arbaaz, expressing the commencement of a new chapter, shared the first official wedding pictures, writing, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

The arrival of Arbaaz’s parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan added an extra layer of familial warmth to the celebrations. Bollywood celebrities such as Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh also graced the nikaah ceremony, extending their heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds.

A day before the wedding, Arbaaz attended the annual Mumbai Police event, Umang, where the paparazzi playfully probed him about the impending nuptials. In response, Arbaaz gestured for silence, keeping the anticipation alive.