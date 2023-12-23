Fighter's newest song Ishq Jaise Kuch features Deepika Padukone's glamorous Paco Rabanne ensemble

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are set to sizzle on-screen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film, Fighter. Recently, the film’s makers dropped a lively and foot-tapping song, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, on YouTube, showcasing the duo grooving against a picturesque seaside backdrop. Fans were captivated by the chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika, and many praised their stylish outfits.

One of Deepika’s standout looks in the music video caught our attention. She rocked an embellished mixed metal mini skirt and bralette, adding a touch of glam to the video. Curious about the price? Keep scrolling!

In the song, set to the beats of Vishal-Shekhar & Shilpa Rao, Deepika and Hrithik flaunt fashion-forward looks perfect for beach vibes and parties. The highlighted ensemble features Deepika in a gold and silver embellished mini skirt paired with a bralette-style top. The luxurious outfit is from the renowned label Paco Rabanne.

Watch Fighter Ishq Jaisa Kuch Video Song:

Deepika’s Paco Rabanne embellished skirt comes with a price tag of USD 1,769, but you can snag it at a discounted rate of USD 1,238 or INR 1,03,169. Adding the chic bralette to your collection will set you back USD 753 or INR 62,751.

This contemporary interpretation of Paco Rabanne's iconic chainmail designs boasts circular silver paillettes, star-shaped gold adornments, and silver-gold tassel embellishments. The sleeveless top flaunts a plunging U-neckline, an asymmetric super-cropped hem, and a fitted design. Meanwhile, the high-rise waistline and fitted design of the skirt complete the stylish look.

Completing the ensemble, Deepika opted for open beach waves, adorned with rings and statement gold earrings. Her makeup included feathered brows, smoky eyes, kohl on the lower eyelid, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, a nude brown lip shade, and blushed dewy skin, adding the perfect finishing touches to her glamorous appearance.