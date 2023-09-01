Nora Fatehi pulls off a gorgeous embellished dress with elan

Nora Fatehi is a well-known fashionista from Bollywood. The beauty, with her marvellous looks and top-notch choices, just knows how to do the fashion right. She often makes public appearances showcasing her glamorous side and we can’t help but admire her for the way she carries herself. Be it on-screen or off-screen, Nora’s style statements are worth stealing. She often inspires us to try new styles and yet look amazing in them. Today, Nora set our screens on fire with another look. If you are wondering what she wore, the actress tried a gorgeous ensemble from the house of fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock. Nora is currently busy judging her dance reality show Hip Hop India. Well, we have to agree that her promotional looks are breathtakingly stunning. She recently dropped pictures wearing a dazzling short dress showcasing crystals, sequins and stones. Her ensemble also came with dramatic padded shoulders and full-sleeves.



For accessories, Nora opted for an oversized silver statement triangle earring and quirky silver rings. Her glamorous makeup showed pink eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheekbones and a shade of nude lipstick. She went for a braid for this one.

Nora Fatehi rocking an embellished dress (Image source: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi is bold and fierce and it reflects in her fashion sense. She never steps back from experimenting with her outfits. Once, we saw her acing an uber-chic catsuit from the shelves of the fashion brand Nitika Karizma. The outfit featured multi-coloured embellishments all over it. In order to make it more appealing, she paired it with a light pink fur jacket on her shoulders. She also used multi-layered belt, transparent heels embellished with sequins, statement drop earrings with emeralds, and a white fishnet glove on her hand. With blushed cheeks and a pink lip tint, she tied her hair in a high ponytail.

Nora Fatehi in a chic catsuit (Image source: Instagram)

Let us save Nora Fatehi’s look for all those days when we are in the mood to go all out and experiment in terms of fashion!

