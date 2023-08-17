Nora Fatehi breaks the internet in a co-ord set and black bralette 

It’s always a wonderful idea to check out Nora Fatehi’s fashionable looks while styling yourself. She is a complete stunner who knows how to look terrific in each and every ensemble. In fact, once you start scrolling through Nora’s social media account, there’s simply no going back. What’s more exciting is that the actress has added a new look to her fashion diaries.

Nora Fatehi acing a co-ord set (Image credits: Instagram)

She wore a super stunning blue co-ord set teamed with a black bralette. The gorgeous coordinated set from the shelves of fashion brand Deme by Gabriella featured an oversized blazer with full padded sleeves and a double collar. Nora paired it with a matching skirt showcasing an uneven hem. The styling credit for her look goes to celebrity fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani. Not to miss her uber-cool black bralette underneath the blazer. For accessories, the actress opted for layered neckpieces and rings. On the beauty front, she chose nude eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. Her blow-dried hair worked as a perfect accompaniment for her look.

Nora acing a blue top and denims (Image credit: Instagram)

Before this, we saw Nora Fatehi pulling off a blue top with a halterneck design. The top also had a plunging neckline and shimmer detailing that elevated the look. Nora wore it with matching shorts layered with a pair of flared inside-out ripped denim jeans. To add more drama, the actress went for a purple fur jacket. As far as the accessories are concerned, she wore multi-layered silver chain necklaces, rings on her fingers, a silver jewelled glove in one hand. Her strappy heels looked fantastic.

The actress is known for working in films like Bharat , Bhuj and Thank God.

Also read this: [PICS] Inside Nora Fatehi’s birthday celebration in Dubai