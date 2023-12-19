Kriti Sanon steals the spotlight in an all-white ensemble paired with striking purple accents
Kriti Sanon set the virtual world abuzz with her dazzling appearance at a recent Mumbai event, where she showcased an impeccable sense of style in an all-white ensemble that left everyone in awe. The Bollywood actor’s remarkable fashion statement was a head-turner, and her contrasting purple accessories and makeup stole the spotlight.
Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, expressing admiration, took to Instagram to share Kriti’s captivating look. Grover dubbed Kriti as a “vision in white.” The enchanting white dress that adorned Kriti was sourced from Dazluq, complemented by accessories from the renowned brand Jimmy Choo.
Breaking down the details of Kriti's outfit, the white dress boasted full-length sleeves, a bateau neckline, and a shawl that gracefully extended to ankle-length, forming an A-line silhouette with a front slit and padded shoulders. The ensemble was elegantly paired with purple high-heeled stilettos.
Kriti’s choice of accessories included an embellished purple clutch, gold heart-shaped earrings, and a pearl-adorned ring. Her makeup added a final touch of glamour, featuring a striking purple lip shade, mascara, muted mauve eye shadow, feathered brows, rouge on the cheekbones, highlighter on the contours, and a dewy base. The look was completed with a pulled-back updo, showcasing a few strands sculpting her face.
Before this mesmerising appearance, Kriti had delighted her followers with yet another fashion-forward moment. She graced the scene in a golden tissue silk sari, adorned with ombre gold patti borders and intricate kadhai. The ensemble was complemented by a matching halter-neck sleeveless blouse featuring gota patti work.
For this look, Kriti accessorised with gold jewels, including a floral earring, bracelets, and rings. The makeup palette included muted brown eye shadow, mascara, glossy brown lip shade, feathered brows, a dewy base, and rouge on the cheekbones. Kriti Sanon once again proved her prowess as a style icon, leaving a lasting impression on the fashion.