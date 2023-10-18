Kriti Sanon shines at National Film Awards 2023 ceremony in an exquisite Manish Malhotra sari 

Popular Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon graced the National Film Awards 2023 ceremony held in Delhi on Tuesday. She was honoured with the prestigious Best Actress award for her stellar performance in Mimi at the event. Renowned not just for her acting prowess but also for her impeccable fashion sense, Kriti effortlessly dazzled in traditional attire to receive the recognition. Once again, she showcased her ability to flawlessly carry any look.

Kriti Sanon Wins National Award For Best Actress

On this significant occasion, Kriti's fashion stylist, Sukriti Grover, shared delightful surprises with the actress' fans through Instagram. She shared a series of pictures of Kriti’s outfit for the event with the caption, “@kritisanon looks ethereal today at the National Award ceremony.”

Embracing glamour, Kriti became the muse for the esteemed fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, adorning an exquisite dual-toned sari. The sari boasted a golden embroidered border, adorned with an Indian motif print, and featured vertical stripes at the bottom in captivating shades of blue and pink. The elegance was heightened by a matching elbow-length white blouse that paired seamlessly with the ensemble.

Kriti's accessories were just as enchanting. She adorned herself with a pair of oversized gold statement earrings, bangles gracing her wrists, and a pair of white pearl-studded juttis. To enhance her grace, celebrity make-up artist Adrian Jacobs worked his magic. Nude eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lip colour highlighted her natural beauty. A subtle green bindi added the perfect finishing touch to the ensemble.

Completing her look, hairstylist Aasif Ahmed styled her luscious locks into a neat bun with a middle parting, adorning it with a white flower gajra. Kriti’s choice of attire and styling for the National Film Awards is sure to inspire your festive wardrobe.

