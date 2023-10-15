Kajal Aggarwal’s stunning aqua-green ethnic ensemble is perfect for the festive season 

Kajal Aggarwal never fails to impress us with her impeccable sense of style. Whether it's the elegance of a traditional sari or the sophistication of a chic pantsuit, the actress effortlessly captivates with her stunning fashion choices. As the festive season unfolds, Kajal is here to ignite glamorous fashion inspiration with her enchanting look in an aqua-green ethnic ensemble, leaving fans swooning and unable to take their eyes off her.

On Saturday, Kajal treated her fans to a weekend delight by sharing a series of photos on Instagram, accompanied by the caption “Here's how I love my greens.” Her mesmerising ethnic outfit is a creation of renowned fashion designer Ritika Mirchandani and comes with a price tag of INR 156,000.

The ensemble comprised of a blue kurta crafted from net, crepe, and double georgette, embellished with intricate hand embroidery using beads, threads, resham, dori, and bugles. This was paired with matching sharara pants and a belt to complete the exquisite look.

Guided by celebrity fashion stylist Archa Mehta, Kajal opted for minimal accessories, complementing her look with elegant silver strappy heels and statement rings gracing her fingers. Makeup artist Vishal Charan enhanced Kajal's beauty with a touch of nude eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, luscious mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and a shade of ruby red lipstick, accentuating her features.

Assisted by hairstylist Divya Naik, Kajal styled her locks into soft curls, allowing them to gracefully cascade down her shoulders with a central parting.

Kajal's fashion choices continue to enthral her fans, showcasing her unique style and innate elegance, proving that she effortlessly radiates beauty and grace in every look she adorns.