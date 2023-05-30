Kriti Sanon picks chikankari kurta by Anjul Bhandari to seek blessings for ‘Adipurush’ song

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming mythological fantasy film Adipurush. The film which is based on the Indian epic Ramayana has been helmed by Om Raut and also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. It is set for a June 16 release. Recently, the makers of the project released a new song from the film titled Ram Siya Ram which focuses on the characters of Raghava (Ram) and Janaki (Sita) longing for each other.

To seek blessings for the track, Kriti recently travelled to Panchavati, Nashik where she visited the Sita Gufa and Kalaram temple to seek blessings. The actress was accompanied by music director Sachet-Paramapara. Kriti chose an ethnic look for the visit and she looked like a dream dressed in a lavender Chikankari suit. According to reports, the outfit was designed by Anjul Bhandari.

The Lucknow Chikankari suit included a kurta, sharara trousers and a matching dupatta. The kurta had a Keel and Jaalidar border, pearls and sequins embellishments, full-length sleeves, a round neckline and side slits, while the sharara trousers had a flared silhouette and matching adornments.

Videos from the actress’s visit to the holy sites were shared on social media by a paparazzi page. Kriti’s look was shared on Instagram by her stylist, with the caption, “ @kritisanon looks ethereal in @anjulbhandari for Adipurush promotions.”

Kriti accessorised the suit set with a lavender dupatta draped over her shoulder and embellished with sequin decorations and an embroidered border. She completed the look with juttis, polki floral earrings, and a statement ring. Finally, a messy ponytail in the centre, darkened brows, pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, a dewy base, and rouged cheekbones rounded off her glam look.