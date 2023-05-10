Kriti Sanon dons Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sari inspired by ‘purity of Sita’ for Adipurush trailer launch 

Actress Kriti Sanon attended the trailer launch event of her upcoming film, Adipurush, donning a double-draped sari designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and the actress was a vision in the white and gold-hued outfit. The sari boasted intricate work of 24-carat gold and copper and according to the designers, it was inspired by the ‘purity of Sita’, as the actress is playing the role of ‘Sita’ in the upcoming film.

The official Instagram page of the designers shared some images and a video of the actress in the outfit on May 9, divulging details about the design. Kriti's double-drape classic Kerala cotton sari had a 24-carat gold Khadi block print, and her blouse had tamba (copper]) tikki flowers and emeralds, according to the posts.

One of the posts featuring Kiriti was captioned “Kriti Sanon is a vision in a double-drape saree featuring a mix off-white khadi saree with zardozi border and a vintage Kerala cotton saree with 24-carat gold Khadi block print. The combination of the two sarees with red highlights on the border and the intricate detailing of the mustard Farisha resham blouse with tamba tikki flowers and emeralds.”

According to the designers, the sari had to represent the ‘purity of Sita’, therefore they picked pristine textiles for Kriti's sari. The video shared on the page was captioned, “It is about revival, it’s about Sita, it’s about being classic. The look was all about using pure fabrics because it’s about the purity of Sita. Kriti embodied it to perfection!”

Kriti, on the other hand, wore the cotton sari conventionally, letting the pallu fall from the shoulder in a style that touched the ground. She wore the double-drape six yards with a mustard Farisha resham blouse and a similar pleated sari on the other shoulder.

Last but not least, Kriti added striking rings, elaborate gold bangles, and earrings to the gorgeous attire. The finishing touches included a tiny bindi, little makeup, and a low bun with a centre-parted white-rose gajra.

Adipurush is an upcoming Hindi-language mythological film based on the Indian epic Ramayana. The movie has been directed by Om Raut and also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. It is scheduled for a June 16 release.