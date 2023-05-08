Onitsuka Tiger brings Spring Summer 2023 edit featuring style icon Rashmika Mandanna

Japanese origin label Onitsuka Tiger is distinguishable for its fine blend of Japanese traditions with modern trends. The brand’s collections represent the perfect fusion of fashion, sports, innovation, and tradition with its trendy drops in footwear, apparel and accessories. This time, the lifestyle label unveiled its latest Spring Summer 2023 collection, featuring Indian brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna in its key ensembles.

The collection which focuses on minimalism combines modern forms with Japanese heritage and is created under the aegis of creative director Andrea Pompilio. It spotlights sartorial beauty through a subtractive aesthetic that eliminates what is not essential and emphasises functionality.

Spring Summer 2023 collection

The result is a vibrant range of Japanese streetwear pieces like monochrome hoodies, athleisure dresses, bright-coloured track tops, long skirts, track pants, jumpsuits, coach jackets, graphic tee shirts, sweat hoodies, Mexico 66 sneakers and more.

Talking about the collection, the gorgeous Rashmika said, “I am absolutely in love with the label's new SS23 collection which features a unique blend of chic, vivacity, and cosiness. It was an absolute blast flaunting key looks from the collection, and I can't wait for everyone to see it.”

Rashmika in SS 2023 collection

Previously, Onitsuka Tiger had showcased at the prestigious Milan Fashion Week 2023 with their collection Urban Layering showing Kimono style clothing in a modish avatar. Before that, the label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection paid tribute to Japanese subcultures of wabi-sabi, tsuppari, punk boys, and ninja with ensembles like boa jackets, nylon jackets, multi-pocketed waistcoats, maxi bermuda pants, midi-length pleated skirts, balaclavas, and many more that stay true to Japanese heritage.

₹18,000 upwards. Available online and in-store.

