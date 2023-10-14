Swarovski creators lab celebrates the 75th anniversary of Puma

Swarovski Creators Lab has recently announced its collaboration with sports company PUMA. The collection with PUMA comes hot on the heels of a series of sought-after collaborations with some of the industry’s most exciting labels, including Golden Goose, Aquazzura and Dover Street Market.

The brands have joined forces to celebrate the iconic sport brand’s 75th anniversary. The collaboration is a symbiotic partnership between two brands that share a rich heritage as well as a commitment to quality and innovation.

Blurring the boundaries between sportswear and streetwear, the collection brings Swarovski’s signature savoir-faire and vibrant luminosity to two of PUMA’s most popular pieces: the PUMA Suede sneakers and the PUMA Hoodie. Featuring a thick black sole and an upper in PUMA archive green, the surface of the PUMA Suede is covered with rows of green Swarovski crystals, masterfully cut to catch the light with every step. The provenance of the shoe is confirmed with the subtle addition of PUMA’s 75th anniversary logo on the sock liner. Instantly recognisable, the PUMA Hoodie has a relaxed, oversized cut that exudes streetwear insouciance. Its solid black fabric provides the perfect backdrop for the PUMA logo, brilliantly enhanced with multifaceted green Swarovski crystals.

PUMA's collaboration with Swarovski Creators Lab takes this to the next level, harnessing the power of crystals to create standout pieces that are elevated yet effortlessly wearable. The collection will be available in select stores or online at Swarovski's website from October 2.

