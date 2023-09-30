Kriti Sanon serves a stunning fashion statement in a black leather dress

Kriti Sanon is a known name in the fashion world and there are ample reasons to prove our claim. Apart from being one of the most promising actresses in today’s time, she has an eloquent fashion sense. The beauty very well knows how to pull off a variety of looks with equal beauty and grace. She is often spotted being a stunner in various stylish outfits.

For now, Kriti is busy with promotional activities related to her film Ganpath. This has made us sit back and adore her fashion looks which are truly captivating. Recently, the actress made heads turn in a black leather biker dress. The outfit from the shelves of luxury designer Alexander McQueen featured a twisted funnel halter neck and a belt.

You must know that the jet-black attire was adorned with customised zips that also made for a unique design element of her OOTD. One zip was left open to create a bold thigh-high slit effect on the side. She didn’t do much with her accessories. However, Kriti just picked black rose studs and pointy heels to style herself.

Let us tell you about her loud makeup. For this one, the beauty went all out trying solid smokey eye makeup accompanied by light pink lip shade. She preferred tying her hair in a messy bun leaving a few locks open.

Seems like the colour black has a special place in Kriti Sanon’s lookbook. She keeps coming back to numerous black ensembles sharing pictures of herself. Once, she exuded some major boss lady vibes in a classy black pantsuit set. The actress wore a black inner with a zip in front. The actress layered it with a black blazer and matching bell-bottom style pants. She added a neckpiece and various rings to accessories herself. Her makeup included contoured cheeks, eyeliner and a dash of nude glossy lips. Her hair was open with a middle parting. All she needed was a pair of black pumps to round off her sassy look.

Kriti Sanon has some major style lessons to teach us all especially when it comes to fashion and style.