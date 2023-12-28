Janhvi Kapoor's red dress is spicing things up this festive season

As many of us still linger in the delightful Christmas fervour, it’s no surprise that moving on from such an amazing, joyous occasion takes time. Just when we thought we were transitioning away from the Christmas season, Janhvi Kapoor instantly grabbed our attention, prompting a pause in sheer admiration.

For those who don’t know, the actress unveiled a new avatar that truly left us spellbound. In a delightful twist, Janhvi, in her own way, sent us her ‘season’s greetings’ through a series of images featuring her in a stunning red dress. Her beauty is so captivating that looking away becomes nearly impossible, affirming her status as an undeniable stunner. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Janhvi effortlessly combines elegance with contemporary trends, be it gracing the red carpet or effortlessly spotted in casual settings.

Now, let’s delve into the details of her latest look. Her sheer red pick featured turtle neck detailing and full sleeves. We could also spot the diva flaunting her curves in the body-hugging ensemble. She let her outfit and makeup talk for themselves without adding anything much from the accessory department. The actress applied shimmery eyeshadow, highlighter on the cheeks, blush and a dash of nude glossy shade on the lips. Undoubtedly, her wet hair added more drama to her look.

Janhvi Kapoor looking stunning in a red dress (Image source: Instagram)

We have often seen Janhvi Kapoor acing a variety of outfits with unmatchable grace. Last month, we saw her dressed in a shimmery strapless gown showcasing a bustier style and body-grazing pattern that added an oomph-oozing element to the overall look. She rounded off her look with a pair of black heels. As far as the accessories are concerned, the beauty opted for a unique black glittery clutch.

Janhvi Kapoor acing a shimmery strapless gown (Image source: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor is our ultimate style icon!