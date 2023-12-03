Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a pinstriped power suit, calls herself the ‘CEO of Overthinking’

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently graced her Instagram with a series of photos showcasing her in a chic pinstriped power suit, delivering the ultimate girl boss look. Perfect for weekend parties, outings with friends, or even work meetings, Janhvi’s ensemble received admiration from fans and friends alike. Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia curated the look, and Janhvi, in her caption, humorously dubbed herself the “CEO of overthinking.”

The pictures sparked a flurry of compliments from netizens, with Janhvi's close friend Orhan Awatramani saying, “Mar dala [crying emoji] looks can kill.” Fans showered her with praise, one stating, “CEO of our minds,” while another simply remarked, “Always killing it,” accompanied by fire emojis.

Janhvi’s ensemble comprised of a coordinated sleeveless waistcoat, pants, and a blazer, all in a deep blue shade with a light blue pinstriped pattern. The waistcoat featured a plunging V neckline, asymmetric hem, front button closures, a halter neck with a backless design, and a cropped length. The pants boasted a high-rise waist, pleated front, and a flared silhouette.

Completing the look, Janhvi layered a matching long blazer with a double-breasted front, padded shoulders, notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, a relaxed fit, and embellished buttons. She casually draped the jacket over her shoulders, adding a touch of sophistication.

Janhvi accessorised the pantsuit with silver and gold jewellery, including rings and a choker necklace. Her beauty choices featured centre-parted open wavy locks, subtle eye shadow, mascara for lashes, feathered brows, rosy cheeks, radiant highlighter, glossy brown lip shade, and light contouring, completing the glamorous ensemble.