Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu, Alia, and Mahesh Bhatt at Animal’s star-studded success bash 

In frame: Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt

The star-studded team of Animal came together on Saturday night to celebrate the triumphant journey of their blockbuster film. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri graced the event, alongside Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Farah Khan, Saurabh Sachdeva, Rasha Thadani, Dino Morea, and Prem Chopra also added to the glam quotient.

Captured in a lively video shared by a paparazzi page on Instagram, Ranbir struck poses with Alia, Neetu, and Mahesh, radiating joy and success. Alia flaunted a chic blue halter dress, while Ranbir rocked a black velvet blazer paired with matching pants. Neetu sported denim with a white blazer, and Mahesh kept it casual in a black sweatshirt and denims.

Also read: Karan Johar praises Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, says, ‘To me it is the best film of the year’

The party vibes continued with Bobby in a sleek white vest ensemble, Rashmika and Triptii in stunning black bodycon dresses, and Anil in a stylish black jacket. Tamannaah stood out in a black and white bodycon dress.

Animal, directed by Sandeep, soared to become a 2023 blockbuster, grossing nearly INR 550 crore nett domestically. The film, though critiqued for its portrayal of misogyny, left fans intrigued with a post-credits scene teasing a potential sequel, Animal Park, featuring Ranbir in a double role.

Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sprinkle Christmas cheer at Bhatt family dinner

The success bash echoed laughter, hugs, and high spirits, marking the collective achievement of the Animal team.

