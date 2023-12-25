Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sprinkle Christmas cheer at Bhatt family dinner

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor donned their festive best for a Christmas dinner at Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s residence. After the delightful feast, the duo, along with director Ayan Mukerji, were captured leaving the Bhatt home. Alia charmed in a fringed yellow dress and sported a festive Santa hairband, spreading joy and Christmas spirit.

A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram showcased the adorable exit. Alia, accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt, radiated happiness in her vibrant ensemble. Ranbir opted for a white T-shirt, beige pants, and a sleeveless jacket. Ayan, the director of Brahmastra, in which Ranbir and Alia star, was also part of the festive gathering.

Fans showered love on Alia’s festive hairband, expressing admiration for her cheerful appearance. Comments like “Loved the hairband of Alia” and “Cutiepie Alia” flooded the comment section, highlighting the appreciation for her festive style.

Ranbir, riding the success wave of his recent release Animal, has surpassed his previous highest-grossing film, Sanju, with a worldwide box office collection of INR 859 crore. Despite facing criticism for its portrayal of violence and misogyny, Animal has emerged as a commercial success.

Meanwhile, Alia is actively engaged in her upcoming film, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. Her recent projects include Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone. Juggling her film commitments with various brand endorsements, Alia addressed the challenges of dealing with mom guilt during an Instagram AMA session. She acknowledged the difficulty of leaving her daughter but expressed gratitude for the support of her family in her absence, offering a glimpse into the balancing act of work and motherhood.