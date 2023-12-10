Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield's charming encounter at an international film festival sparks fan frenzy

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt graced the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, creating a buzz among fans with her delightful exchange with Hollywood star Andrew Garfield at the closing ceremony in Jeddah.

In photos and a video circulating online, Alia and Andrew can be seen sharing smiles and a handshake, leaving fans excited and even yearning for a potential collaboration on the big screen. Alia, adorned in a grey strapless gown with purple floral embroidery, exuded elegance, while Andrew looked suave in a black suit.

Ecstatic fans took to X to express their joy. One user exclaimed, “Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield shaking hands omgg (Oh my God).” The exchange prompted creative fan reactions, with one declaring, “Multiverse of madness just got real,” and another saying, “Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield moment (crying emojis).”

Fans, eager to see the two stars together in a film, flooded social media with comments such as “A Hollywood movie, please,” “She looks good with everyone like I need this to happen NOW,” and “Manifesting them in a Hollywood movie.”

Alia, who dazzled at the film festival and shared glimpses on Instagram with the caption “Smile. Sparkle. Saudi,” also reminisced about her early days in the industry during a conversation at the festival. She revealed a charming anecdote about meeting her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, for the first time when she was just 9 years old. Alia recounted her experience as a child artist on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali project, where Ranbir served as an assistant director, creating a nostalgic moment for the actress and her fans alike.